Headstones in Jewish portion of Swatara Twp cemetery vandalized

SWATARA TWP., Dauphin County, PA. — Sometime between 6 p.m. on February 25th and 6 p.m. on February 27th, two headstones in the Churchville Cemetery located at 51 S. Harrisburg Street in Swatara Township were toppled. Both headstones are located in a section of the cemetery reserved for Jewish burials. Patrols have been increased at local cemeteries in response to the vandalism. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550. You may also submit an anonymous tip through SwataraPolice.org.