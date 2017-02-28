× Hershey’s to shed 15% of its international work force

HERSHEY, Pa. – Ahead of an investors conference in New York on Wednesday, the Hershey Company announced that as part of its “Margin for Growth” program it will reduce its global workforce outside of the United States by 15%. Incoming President and Chief Executive Officer Michele Buck said in a news release that the company is working to return its international businesses to profitablity as soon as possible. It should enable the Company to achieve its adjusted operating profit margin target of about 22% to 23% by the year 2019.

The company anticipates that the program will result in total cumulative pre-tax charges of $375 million to $425 million, including one-time employee separation benefits of $80 million to $100 million.

In 2017, the company expects reported earnings per share-diluted of $3.19 to $3.45. The Derry Township based company reaffirms its outlook for full-year 2017 net sales growth of about 2% to 3% percent, including a net benefit from acquisitions of about 0.5 points and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates of about 0.25 points, and full-year adjusted earnings per share-diluted growth of 7% to 9%.

The Hershey Company has 14,800 employees.