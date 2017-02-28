Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church prepares thousands of fastnachts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, Pa., -- Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church is hosting its 93rd annual Fastnacht Bake.

The Fastnachts this year are being made on Monday, February 27th, Tuesday, February 28th and Ash Wednesday, March 1st. After the initial bake, the church will make fastnachts every Monday and Wednesday until March 29th.

All fastnachts must be pre-ordered and this year, they are now sold out. Organizers say they plan to bake more than 7,000 dozen fastnachts. The process requires the help of roughly 166 volunteers.

Fastnachts were originally made the day before Ash Wednesday to use up the stored fat and lard that was forbidden during Lent.

To pick up orders, visit the Holy Trinity Parish Center at 4th and Cherry Streets in Columbia.