Man who crashed into woman while high on heroin pleads guilty to DUI, Assault by vehicle

YORK, Pa.– A Newberry Township man plead guilty to numerous charges on Monday, after admitting that he drove on a suspended license and under the influence of heroin before crushing a pedestrian who had been unloading groceries from her car.

Tyler Connelly, 26, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, and other related offenses.

On August 10, 2016, Connelly said that he decided to use drugs and get behind the wheel. He said that he did not see Cheyann Miller, who was unloading groceries in the front of her Roosevelt Avenue home.

Connelly told YDR, “I just was using. Never thought about anything else.”

Miller, who was seriously hurt in the crash, has lost part of her right leg.

Sentencing guidelines call for Connelly to serve 7.5 – 15 years on the aggravated assault charge alone, although Chief Deputy Prosecutor, Tim Barker said that there is a wide-range of sentencing that could occur.