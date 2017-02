× Multi-vehicle accident causing power outages in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A multi-vehicle accident is causing power outages in York County.

According to FirstEnergy, the outage began at 9:54 a.m., and originally impacted over 1,300 customers.

At this time, 257 customers remain out of service, while over 1,000 other customers received restored power around 10:30 a.m.

There is no estimated time of restoration for the remaining 257 customers.