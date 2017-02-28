Neighbors in York Co. concerned over more severe weather coming through area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. -- More heavy winds, hail and even a possible tornado are expected to roll through York County again Wednesday.

People in the area are still cleaning up the debris from an EF-1 tornado that hit on Saturday.

Bill Manuel, who lives in Wrightsville, said, "It also lifted our entire overhang here our eve and pulled it away from the house."

More severe weather is expected to come through the area, and neighbors in Wrightsville voiced their concerns.

"As we were cleaning up the yard and picking up debris and stuff, it's like well we might have to do this all again tomorrow. And then we're also afraid that this eve that's sort of overhanging here may get worse and lift off," Manuel said.

Leo Groft Jr., who also lives in Wrightsville, said, "I'm really worried. I was lucky this time it didn't hit the house."

State Rep. Keith Gillespie was cleaning up the debris on his property in Hellam Township. Officials said the tornado on Saturday developed near his home.

He doesn't think this storm will be as destructive, but still thinks people should be prepared.

Gillespie said, "I think you've always got to have it in the back of your mind particularly when you go through something like this. But in my particular case and probably unfortunately with a lot of folks in the immediate area, a lot of the trees are already down. So now there are residents and so forth that are exposed to the elements but not at the risk of having a tree go through it or on top of it."

Emergency officials said it's not common for a second tornado to take the same path as the first one.

Phil Smith, the Eastern York County emergency management coordinator, said, "And if it does they're already down. The cleanup has gone very well. A lot of the places that I took other people out to see the damage was already being cleaned up. So I don't think it's gonna be no different than coming through the first time."