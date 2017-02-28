Olivia’s makes ‘Greek’ version of fastnachts and Cajun battered catfish

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: www.olivias.biz

Loukamades

1/2 oz instant yeast

1 cup water

1/2 cup warm cashew milk

1/4 cup sugar

1 tsp salt

1 cup crushed walnuts

1/3 cup softened butter

3 eggs

4 cups flour

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup water

4 cups vegetable oil

3 tsp cinnamon

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1 cinnamon stick

Pinch star anise

Pinch nutmeg

In a large bowl, mix flour, yeast, salt & sugar. in the mixer set on low, beat together eggs & butter. Add the flour mix & mix for 2 minutes until a soft dough forms. Cover bowl. Let rise for approx 20mins.

The honey syrup:

Mix honey, water, brown sugar, star anise, cinnamon stick, & vanilla. Bring to boil over med- high heat. Turn off, let cool.

Back to the dough:

Scoop out approx 2-3 tbsp batter w a wet hand & gently roll to form a round ball. Carefully place into the hot dryer oil (325*F). Fry until golden brown. Remove from oil and set on a cookie rack to cool. Drizzle the honey syrup on top and sprinkle w ground cinnamon, crushed walnuts, & 10x sugar. Serve warm.

Cajun battered catfish served w voodoo stewed tomatoes & peppers

Cocktails

Fasnacht- Tini

Tippy cow vanilla rum

Rumchata

Amaretto

Godiva chocolate liqueur

Cream

Cinnamon & sugar mix

Whipped cream

One of Chef Harry's loukamades for garnish!

Shake the rum, rumchata, amaretto, & cream together over ice & strain. Pour into a Martini Glass rimmed w cinnamon & sugar mix. Top w whipped cream, drizzle w Godiva liqueur, & top w fresh warm loukamades. Enjoy!

Floral flirtini

Elderflower liqueur

Creme de violette

Gin

Soda water

Touch of honey

Fresh thyme

Fresh edible flower petals

Shake the elderflower liqueur, creme de violet, gin, & a pinch of the fresh thyme over ice. Strain into a martini glass, add a hint of soda water, garnish w edible flower petals. Enjoy!