Olivia’s makes ‘Greek’ version of fastnachts and Cajun battered catfish

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: www.olivias.biz
Loukamades
1/2 oz instant yeast
1 cup water
1/2 cup warm cashew milk
1/4 cup sugar
1 tsp salt
1 cup crushed walnuts
1/3 cup softened butter
3 eggs
4 cups flour
1/2 cup honey
1/2 cup water
4 cups vegetable oil
3 tsp cinnamon
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 tsp vanilla
1 cinnamon stick
Pinch star anise
Pinch nutmeg
In a large bowl, mix flour, yeast, salt & sugar. in the mixer set on low, beat together eggs & butter. Add the flour mix & mix for 2 minutes until a soft dough forms. Cover bowl. Let rise for approx 20mins.
The honey syrup:
Mix honey, water, brown sugar, star anise, cinnamon stick, & vanilla. Bring to boil over med- high heat. Turn off, let cool.
Back to the dough:
Scoop out approx 2-3 tbsp batter w a wet hand & gently roll to form a round ball. Carefully place into the hot dryer oil (325*F). Fry until golden brown. Remove from oil and set on a cookie rack to cool. Drizzle the honey syrup on top and sprinkle w ground cinnamon, crushed walnuts, & 10x sugar. Serve warm.
Cajun battered catfish served w voodoo stewed tomatoes & peppers
Cocktails
Fasnacht- Tini
Tippy cow vanilla rum
Rumchata
Amaretto
Godiva chocolate liqueur
Cream
Cinnamon & sugar mix
Whipped cream
One of Chef Harry's loukamades for garnish!
Shake the rum, rumchata, amaretto, & cream together over ice & strain. Pour into a Martini Glass rimmed w cinnamon & sugar mix. Top w whipped cream, drizzle w Godiva liqueur, & top w fresh warm loukamades. Enjoy!
Floral flirtini
Elderflower liqueur
Creme de violette
Gin
Soda water
Touch of honey
Fresh thyme
Fresh edible flower petals
Shake the elderflower liqueur, creme de violet, gin, & a pinch of the fresh thyme over ice. Strain into a martini glass, add a hint of soda water, garnish w edible flower petals. Enjoy!