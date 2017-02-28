× Parole violator arrested in York

YORK, Pa. – The York City Police Department along with the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Pennsylvania State Police and York County Sheriff’s Department arrested Tyrone Summerville for a parole violation and an aggravated assault warrant.

During the arrest, Da’Love Mathews, 34, of York, hindered police in their arrest of Summerville. A loaded semi-automatic handgun was also discovered while police were making the arrest, which had an obliterated serial number.

Both Summerville and Mathews face gun related charges and Mathews will receive an additional charge of Hindering the Arrest of Summerville.