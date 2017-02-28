× Pennsylvania Lottery launches new Fast Play Games

MIDDLETOWN, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Lottery today launched Fast Play, a new type of games offering players the chance to win prizes without scratching the ticket or waiting for a drawing.

“Fast Play launch is a milestone in the evolution of the Pennsylvania Lottery,” said Executive Director Drew Svitko, noting that this is the Lottery’s first entirely new game category introduced since scratch-off tickets premiered in 1975. The first draw game went on sale in March of 1972.

Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal. Retailers may not print Fast Play games in advance; tickets must be generated at the time of purchase.

To see if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s official mobile app.

“This new type of game has been popular in other states and we expect Pennsylvania Lottery players will enjoy it, as well,” Svitko added.

The Fast Play games launched today are Piggy Bank Bucks ($1); Lots of $50s ($2); Hot Numbers® ($5); and Keystone Cash ($5). Keystone Cash offers a progressive top prize that grows until it is won, then immediately resets to the minimum top prize and starts growing again.

Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play Fast Play games. Fast Play winners have up to one year from the ticket’s date of purchase to claim prizes.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $27 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Do not give lottery games to children. Please play responsibly . Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club for second chances to win. Install our official mobile app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @PALottery.

SOURCE: Lottery Media Relations