Police investigating shots fired Tuesday night in Lebanon City

LEBANON, Pa.– Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Tuesday night in Lebanon City.

On February 27 at 7:10 p.m., a witness reported seeing a person shooting a gun at another person in the 300 block of N. 11th Street.

The person being shot at ran onto the 1100 block of Brandywine Street.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

A parked and unattended vehicle was struck and homes in the area are being checked for damage.

Police are seeking the identities of the two persons involved. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054.