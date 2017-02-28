Poll: Do you participate in Fastnacht Day?

The Tuesday before Ash Wednesday is a day of gluttony for many Pennsylvanians. It’s known as Shrove Tuesday, in which those who fast for Lent kick it off by eating Fastnachts and delicious foods.

A Fastnacht is a fried doughnut, commonly seen coated with confectioners’ sugar. The word translates to “Fast Night” in English.

According to Pennsylvania Dutch history, Fastnacht Day is the established beginning of 40 days of fasting during Lent. It is a folk tradition that dates back to the Middle Ages, a Catholic custom.

The history of Fastnachts is recorded as bakers on Monday, place dough out in straw baskets for raising, then cut in squares and deep-fried in fat, not baked. They are traditionally served with hot coffee at breakfast, or eat them the popular way, splitting the min half and spreading honey on them.

Do you participate in Fastnacht Day?