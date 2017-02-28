Residents, leaders don’t agree with suggestions to move Perry County veterans’ monument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. - Some residents and Perry County leaders say they are not on board with suggestions to move a veterans' monument out of the borough's main square.

Built in 1898 to commemorate Perry County's Civil War veterans, the Soldiers and Sailors monument is one of the defining icons of Perry County.

But as the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission studies ways to improve traffic flow there, one suggestion was to move the monument, citing increased traffic volume.

"It's the best policeman we have in town," Donald Stoops, owner of Stoops Barber Shop in the square, said, claiming it slows down speeding traffic. "I go down to the crosswalk and go across the crosswalk. I can look up and don't see any cars coming, by the time I'm in the middle of the crosswalk, there's one right on me."

While Stoops is concerned about those going too fast, some have concerns about trucks going too slow.

"[Trucks] have some difficulty going around the monument," Steve Naylor, one of Perry County's commissioners, said. "If there's a car parked a little too close to the edge, it's hard for [trucks] to get a full swing to get around, and you have a trailer that the wheels go up on the concrete there or get into the grass."

Other ideas include better signage or converting the square into a roundabout, like one a few miles down the road on the Perry County line.

"People think this is a roundabout," Perry County Commissioner Brenda Benner said. "They don't stop when I'm going home from work and they should be stopping."

Commissioners expect results from the study early this summer.