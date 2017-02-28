Severe weather threat for Wednesday

EARLY THUNDERSTORMS: Multiple rounds of thunderstorms starts early on Wednesday, with showers and thunderstorms mostly north and west of the I-81 corridor possible for the later portions of the morning commute. Heavy rain and wind gusts to 40mph are not out of the question early, with the chance of small hail very low, but not zero.



SEVERE RISK IN THE AFTERNOON: A slight risk of severe weather starts around the noon-time hour and lasts until the evening. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re at a 2. The main threats look to be wind gusts higher than 60mph, heavy rain, small hail and lightning. There is a tornado threat as well, with a couple small isolated tornadoes possible.

The threat for a tornado is low, but stay alert for severe weather all day tomorrow.

COLDER WITH SNOW: After the storms pass, much colder temperatures come behind them. Highs drop into the mid 40s for Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Winds stay strong, though, so wind chills don’t make it out of the mid-to-upper 30s. Snow makes its way back into the forecast for Friday with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s. It’ll be light with no significant accumulation expected. We stay cooler to start the weekend before we start another warm-up on Sunday.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long