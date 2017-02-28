× Southampton supervisor settles ethics violation

HARRISBURG, Pa.- The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission rules that Southampton Supervisor Thomas L. Ginnick was in violation of the Ethics Act. According to the Commission Ginnick acting as Southampton Township Treasurer violated the Public Official and Employee Ethics Act when he hired his wife Kathleen Ginnick as a full time Township employee when she previously had been a part-time employee and signed payroll checks issued to her between January 2011 and February 2016.

Section 1103(a) of the Ethics Act prohibits a public official/public employee from using the authority of public office/employment or confidential information received by holding such a public position for the private pecuniary benefit of the public official/public employee himself, any member of his immediate family, or a business with which he or a member of his immediate family is associated.

Ginnick was also in violation of the Ethics ACT when he participated in the vote of the Township Board of Supervisors to reappoint himself to the Cumberland Franklin Joint Municipal Authority in November 2014.

Under a Consent Agreement Ginnick has been ordered to pay back to Southampton Township $1,500.00 related to his wife’s pay. He was also order to pay a $500 fine to the Pennsylvania Ethics Commission. Also under the Consent Agreement Ginnick can not accept any reimbursement, compensation or other payment from the Township to cover the penalties.

