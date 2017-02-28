× Three charged in December 2016 burglary of pizza shop

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Carroll Township Police along with the assistance of the York County Adult Probation Department took three persons into custody Tuesday morning for the burglary of Millennium Pizza, located in the first block of South Baltimore Street, Dillsburg Borough. It happen back on December 26, 2016.

Police charged Kavi Joseph Sangram 18, from the 500 block of South Baltimore Street, David Everet Bush, 20, from the 200 block of West Ridge Road Monaghan Township and Julian Gibson Fox with Burglary, Criminal Trespass and Criminal Conspiracy.

All three were arraigned before District Magistrate Richard Thomas of Dillsburg. Fox was given $50,000.00 bail, Bush and Sangram were given $40,000.00 bail. All three were transported to the York County Booking Center.

