× Victim in York City accident dies

YORK, Pa. – The victim of an accident Tuesday morning in downtown York has died. 68 year old Albert Richards, of York Haven succombed to his injuries at York Hospital.

Richards was injured in a single vehicle accident at about 9:50 a.m. N. George Street just south of Parkway Boulvard. The York County Coroner ruled that Richards cause of death was due to an acute cardio episode. Nobody else was harmed in the accident.

Traffic was disrupted for several hours because the accident involved a utility pole that needed repair.