Video: storm damage captured by Ephrata Key-Aid Ace Hardware

Key-Aid Ace Hardware in Ephrata posted a video of this past weekend’s storm captured by one of their security cameras.

The National Weather Service confirmed that one of the storms, which caused extensive damage in several parts of York County, was an EF-1 tornado.

According to Key-Aid Ace Hardware, “Our cameras captured some footage of the power of the damaging storms that passed through our area Saturday. We are very thankful that there were no reported injuries and our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to those still dealing with the aftermath.”