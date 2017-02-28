Warmer Tuesday with a few late showers, severe weather possible Wednesday

EVEN MILDER, FEW SHOWERS: Skies have partially cleared through the night, but they’ll be on the way back soon. A warm front approaches Tuesday, and this quickly brings a return to the clouds by the afternoon. In the meantime, there’s some sun to start on Tuesday, and temperatures are not as mild as the previous morning. Readings are in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Winds turn quite breezy as well during the late day and evening. There’s the chance for a few late day and evening showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder, so have the umbrella nearby. Temperatures are even milder, with readings in the lower to middle 60s. There’s still the chance for a few showers overnight. Readings are quite mild, falling into the lower to middle 50s.

MARCH BEGINS WITH A ROAR: An approaching cold front Wednesday could bring quite the roar as March begins. It’s very warm and breezy, with readings in the 60s to near 70 degrees depending on sunshine. Showers and thunderstorms are likely as the cold front approaches. Strong to severe thunderstorms remain a possibility, with damaging winds and hail the main threat. Similar to this past weekend, in the wake of the system, temperatures plummet into Thursday. It’s a windy and partly sunny day, with readings in the lower to middle 40s. Friday is a bit colder, and another wave passes through the region. It could touch off a few rain or snow showers. Temperatures are in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A warming trend is expected for the weekend as a warm front approaches. Saturday brings a mixture of clouds and sunshine, with still a chill in the air. Temperatures are a little higher, in the lower to middle 40s. There’s plenty of clouds Sunday, and perhaps a sprinkle, but most look dry at this time. It’s even milder, with temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. Monday is warmer, with temperatures pushing the 60 degree mark. Our next system could bring some showers later during the day.

Have a great Tuesday!