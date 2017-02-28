× Western Pennsylvania woman sues LuLaRoe

LuLaRoe, a popular boutique-style pop-up clothing company, is facing a class action lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Western Pennsylvania, alleges that customers were wrongfully charged a clothing tax, as well as double-charged for merchandise. Complainants contacted the Better Business Bureau with their allegations that included, LuLaRoe made clothing from poor quality materials, and that items, specifically leggings, tore easily.

Customers in states that don’t levy a tax on clothing, including Pennsylvania, said they were wrongfully charged a tax. According to the lawsuit, it claims that buyers were overcharged up to 10.25 percent.

The Better Business Bureau recently graded LuLaRoe with a “F.”