Wolf administration honors America’s oldest resident, Pennsylvanian Delphine Gibson

HUNTINGDON, Pa. – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Aging Secretary Teresa Osborne visited Huntingdon County resident Delphine Gibson, who is 113 years old. The Gerontology Research Group, which validates longevity and tracks supercentenarians, verified that as of February 28, 2017, Ms. Gibson is the oldest American resident. Supercentenarians are people who have attained the age of at least 110 years. Ms. Gibson was born in South Carolina on August 17, 1903, and following her marriage to Taylor Gibson in 1928, they moved to Pennsylvania where they raised their three children, Frank, Moody, and Ella.

During the visit, Secretary Osborne presented a personal greeting from Governor Tom Wolf in recognition of Ms. Gibson’s incredible gift of longevity and her status as the oldest Pennsylvanian and oldest American resident. Ms. Gibson is currently the oldest of seven verified American supercentenarians.

“On behalf of Governor Wolf, it is an honor to meet Delphine in person,” Secretary Osborne said. “Her story is truly inspiring, and her capacity to live and age well reflects the Wolf Administration’s commitment to providing older Pennsylvanians with the services, supports, and protections they need to age with dignity and respect.”

For approximately 28 years, Ms. Gibson has benefited from a variety of home-and-community-based services through the Bedford/Huntingdon/Fulton Area Agency on Aging, including care management, prescription assistance, protective services, and meals. She is currently healthy, and since 2004 has resided in a Pennsylvania licensed long-term care facility.

“She credits her longevity to her faith in God, church, and church family,” said Kammi Plummer, director of admissions and community outreach at AristaCare. “She loves singing gospel, eating good Southern food, and taking naps. She’s a delight to everyone she meets. We are truly blessed to have her with us.”

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Aging