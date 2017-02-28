× Wolf Administration Warns of Phone Scam Using State Health Center Phone Numbers

Harrisburg, PA – Secretary of Health Dr. Karen Murphy and Insurance Commissioner Teresa Miller today warned residents of a phone scam in which residents are being asked to switch their health insurance carrier to the “Pennsylvania Department of Health’s plan.” Caller identification for these calls falsely appears to be originating from state health centers.

“Our state health centers provide services to uninsured or underinsured Pennsylvanians,” Secretary Murphy said. “The Department of Health does not offer an insurance program, nor does it collect insurance information from residents receiving services. If you are receiving a call from the Department of Health about health insurance, please know that this is a scam and hang up.”

“Consumers should always be wary if they are solicited about any type of insurance,” said Commissioner Miller. “If you are contacted about buying insurance or changing your plan, contact your agent or insurance company before making any decisions. You can also contact our Bureau of Consumer Services at 1-877-881-6388 or online at http://www.insurance.pa.gov if you have questions or a concerns about a product being sold.”

State health centers are receiving calls from individuals nationwide who have been contacted to switch their health insurance plan to the Pennsylvania Department of Health plan.

For tips on protecting yourself from medical identity theft, visit the Federal Trade Commission. Information about state health centers is available at http://www.health.pa.gov. For information about getting health insurance in Pennsylvania, visit http://www.insurance.pa.gov.

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health, Pennsylvania Insurance Department