York man wanted for domestic sexual assault arrested by U.S. Marshals

Posted 7:39 PM, February 28, 2017, by
arrested

YORK, Pa. – A York City man is arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. York City Police had an arrest warrant for 36 year old Jerimell Johnson, in a domestic sexual assault. It happen on January 15. Johnson is alleged to have assaulted his victim both physically and sexually.

US-Marshal-2Johnson was taken into custody in the 100 block of West Jackson Street without incident. Charges against Johnson include Aggravated Indecent Assault, Forcible Compulsion, Indecent Assault, and Simple Assault.