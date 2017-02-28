× York man wanted for domestic sexual assault arrested by U.S. Marshals

YORK, Pa. – A York City man is arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. York City Police had an arrest warrant for 36 year old Jerimell Johnson, in a domestic sexual assault. It happen on January 15. Johnson is alleged to have assaulted his victim both physically and sexually.

Johnson was taken into custody in the 100 block of West Jackson Street without incident. Charges against Johnson include Aggravated Indecent Assault, Forcible Compulsion, Indecent Assault, and Simple Assault.