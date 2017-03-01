× Carlisle man sentenced for child porn

CARLISLE, Pa.–A Carlisle man was sentenced Tuesday in Cumberland County Court after pleading guilty in November to possessing child porn.

John S. Mattern Jr., 38, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days in prison to a maximum of 1 year, 11 months and 29 days–followed by three years probation. Mattern was also ordered to to have no contact with children and register as a sex offender for 15 years, according to online court documents.

Mattern was charged in March 2016 after police found numerous pornographic images and videos of children on his computer.