Cops find chilling clues after family’s disappearance

NANTES, France – France has been transfixed by the mysterious disappearance of a family of four near Nantes, a city close to the country’s west coast.

“It’s as if the life of the house was frozen in time,” says prosecutor Pierre Sennès.Parents Pascal and Brigitte Troadec, both around 50, and children Sebastien, 21, and Charlotte, 18, have not been seen since Feb. 16, the BBC reports.

Bloodstains—and evidence of attempts to wipe them away—were found throughout the home, investigators say. Beds in the home had been stripped, and there were no toothbrushes or hairbrushes to be found.

With food in the fridge and wet clothes in the washing machine, “it’s as if the life of the house was frozen in time,” says prosecutor Pierre Sennès.

The prosecutor says bloodstains match the DNA of three of the four missing Troadecs and police have opened an investigation into suspected abduction, illegal confinement, and murder, France24 reports.

The family’s cell phones and bank accounts have not been active since Feb. 17, investigators say—with Sebastien’s the last to be switched off. The parents’ car was outside the house, but investigators are still trying to find Sebastien’s vehicle.

Le Monde reports that investigators say both father and son had suffered from “psychological frailties” in the past, with the father suffering from depression. In 2013, Sebastien was sentenced to community service for making death threats on his blog.

