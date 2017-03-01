× Ephrata man to serve up to 15 years for dealing heroin that led death

EPHRATA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — An Ephrata man will serve up to 15 years in prison after selling heroin in 2016 that led to the overdose death of 44-year-old Bryan Bowman.

According to Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, Ramon Beachy, 32, plead guilty to drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a cell phone for a heroin sale on June, 16th, 2016, resulting in Bowman’s death. Beachy took a plea deal to serve six to fifteen years behind bars, that the victims family and police agreed with.

It was determined through investigation that Bryan Bowman, 44, died of an overdose involving fentanyl, a pain-reliever said to be 40 – 50 times stronger than street heroin. Police found Bowman dead at a house on Howard Avenue in Ephrata after a friend called 9-1-1.

Upon investigation, it was found that Bowman called Beachy’s cellphone just before 4 p.m. the day he died, and that he left to buy heroin around 4 p.m. Beachy admitted that he sold drugs to support his own habit.

Beachy has prior drug convictions, a DUI, escape and receiving stolen property.