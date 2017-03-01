Furry Friends with Jasper the Dachshund mix

YORK, Pa.– It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time for another edition of Furry Friends!

Today, Jasper the Dachshund mix will be joining us from the Sebastian Foundation of Animal Rescue in Lancaster.

Jasper is referred to as a “velcro dog”, meaning that he needs to be with his people as much as possible as he becomes very unhappy when left alone for long periods of time.

He is excellent with children of all ages, and currently lives with another dog, but doesn’t seem to take kindly to other four-legged friends.

Jasper is neutered, microchipped, and is up-to-date on all his vaccines.

