× Geisinger to hire 2,000 new employees

DANVILLE, Pa. – Six months after launching a recruitment campaign to hire 1,500 employees, Geisinger Health System has announced further efforts to hire an additional 2,000 new employees in 2017.

The new hires – including both clinical and non-clinical staff – will reach across the system’s footprint, including Bloomsburg, Danville, Shamokin, Harrisburg, Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Lewistown and State College. About half of those positions will be direct caregivers, including registered nurses, advanced practitioners and physicians.

“Our ability to provide exceptional patient care is the direct result of our dedicated employees,” said Julene Campion, vice president of talent management at Geisinger, a physician-led, integrated health system. “Geisinger prides itself in innovation, quality and service to create the perfect patient experience, and as patient needs evolve so must our workforce. We are committed to bringing in the best healthcare professionals to continue providing the outstanding care our communities have come to expect from Geisinger.”

As part of this initiative, Geisinger is recruiting more than 500 nursing positions – including 200 in the central region, 200 in the Northeast, 75 in the Harrisburg market and 50 in the State College market. Geisinger offers nurses a comprehensive benefits package, shared governance structure, tuition assistance, professional certification support, advancement opportunities and hiring incentives up to $15,000.

“Patient care is the motivation behind every decision at Geisinger,” Campion added. “Offering competitive salaries, benefits and educational opportunities to our employees allows us to build a team of highly-qualified professionals for benefit of the overall health of our communities.”

Since first announcing its goal to hire 1,500 new employees in September 2016, Geisinger hired nearly 2,000 employees across the health system. Campion noted that this latest hiring campaign could take upwards of 18 months because of specialty positions.

The need to strengthen its workforce follows a decade of growth and commitment to providing specialty care to patients close to home at the health system – viewed as a national model in providing high-quality and cost-effective medical care. In that time Geisinger has grown from two to 12 hospitals, expanded its service area to 45 counties, including southern New Jersey, and tripled its number of employees. Geisinger also leverages an estimated $8.9 billion impact on the Pennsylvania economy.

In addition to being a top employer, Geisinger trains more than 400 residents and fellows each year. On Jan. 1, the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine became the newest member of the Geisinger Family, bringing with it more than 200 new employees.

Geisinger’s recruitment efforts are bolstered by its dedication to quality and service, innovative use of the electronic health records and pioneering unique care models such as ProvenExperience, ProvenHealth Navigator and ProvenCare.

Geisinger is also leading the nation in cutting-edge research in the realm of genomics. The health system’s MyCode Community Health Initiative currently has enrolled more than 130,000 participants, combining Precision Medicine with Geisinger’s long-established population health efforts. In 2016, Geisinger was named one of the new health care provider organizations to participate in the Precision Medicine Initiative Cohort Program to help build a nationwide million-person strong study.

Geisinger employs more than 30,000 with a medical staff of more than 1,600 employed physicians. In 2015, Geisinger implemented a $10 minimum wage for all employees.

For more information about career opportunities at Geisinger, visit Geisinger.org and click Job Opportunities.

Source: Geisinger Holy Spirit