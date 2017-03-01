× Guest convicted of exposing himself after ordering room service at Hotel Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Dauphin County Judge Deborah E. Curcillo convicted Jeffrey Hubbard of Indecent Exposure following a bench trial. The incident happen on December 27, 2015 when the defendant was staying at the Hershey Lodge and ordered room service. When the room service attendant arrived, Hubbard opened the door with no pants on, exposing his genitals to the hotel staff in the hallway. He tipped the attendant $5, and told her it was for “having to see this.”

Hubbard argued at trial since his exposure was not done in a public place he was not guilty. Deputy District Attorney Katie Adam disagreed arguing that Hubbard is guilty of indecent exposure if he exposed himself in any place where there are present other persons under circumstances in which he knows or should know that his exposure is likely to affront or alarm the other person. Judge Curcillo agree and found Hubbard guilty.

Hubbard was fined $50.00 and sentenced to 1 month of probation.