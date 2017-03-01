× Harrisburg community policing coordinator apologizes following arrest on marijuana charge

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Harrisburg Community Policing Coordinator David Botero is charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in Cumberland County. On February 22, at about 8:44 p.m. a Hampden Township Police Officer observed Botero in a red 2006 Mazda3 driving erratically. The officer followed the vehicle for several minutes before initiating a traffic stop.

According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause, the officer identified Botero through his driver’s license. The officer also detected a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. When he asked Botero was there a reason for the odor, Botero replied ‘Yes sir’. When asked if any marijuana was currently in the car, Botero responded, no. He did say that he had smoked(marijuana) at his house just before leaving. Acting upon probable cause, police searched and discovered a metal smoking pipe used to smoke marijuana and a clear plastic vial used to contain marijuana. Botero admitted that the items belonged to him.

Botero was issued a Summons today. He faces a preliminary in early April.

Botero issued a statement late Wednesday afternoon:

Yes, I was stopped, and I received a summons charge. I recognize that I must keep myself at a much higher standard. I am ashamed and regretful of my conduct as I did not properly represent my “sisters and brothers in blue”. My goal is to always demonstrate our mission of working in the community with honor, integrity and professionalism. I am deeply sorry, and I seek forgiveness and empathy from my colleagues and the community.

Repectfully,

David Botero.

Botero was hired in 2014 by Mayor Eric Papenfuse.