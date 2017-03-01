Harrisburg fire stations receive funds to renovate bunk rooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Some fire stations in Harrisburg are getting the opportunity to spruce up.

Fire stations 1 and 2 in the city have received $250,000 in grant money to fix up their almost 40-year-old buildings, mainly their bunk rooms.

The inside of Fire Station 2's bunk room had ripped wallpaper, stained carpets and are in tight quarters.

Fire Chief Brian Enterline said, "These buildings are in use 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and they never get a day off. So we need to put some money back into them to make them habitable for our firefighters."

Dauphin County commissioners approved funding from a grant generated from a tax on Hollywood Casino at Penn National.

The majority of the funds will be used to improve the bunk rooms in the two stations.

"These rooms haven't received anything other than new carpet and new mattresses since they were built in 1980," Enterline said.

He added there's also a lack of privacy in the rooms.

"We're going to make an actual locker room and then we'll have separate bunks for everybody with little privacy walls and things," he said.

If the Bureau of Fire has leftover money from the grant after they've finished the bunk rooms, it plans on using it toward new roofs for the two stations.

Enterline said, "We're working with some grant moneys. We have some other things going on with the roofs. Both roofs of both fire stations are in really bad shape and we're starting to get leaking in the living sides here."

The fire chief said it's been a strain on the city to improve the fire houses on its own.

"Now that we've had some extra money and been able to attract some grant funding and things like that, we're able to focus and get things done. It's been great for us, it's been great for the firefighters. And we look forward to using these buildings for another fifty years," Enterline said.