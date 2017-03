× House fire in Columbia leaves expensive damages, no injuries

COLUMBIA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Wednesday morning house fire left one home with over $40,000 in damage.

The flames broke out shortly after 7 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of Purple Lane.

Crews were able to contain the fire and no one was injured.

It is believed that a dehumidifier in the basement caused the blaze.

The deputy chief says there is between $40,000 – $50,000 in damage, mostly from smoke.