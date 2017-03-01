× House intelligence committee panel sets Russia inquiry

The House intelligence committee announced Wednesday it will examine any communications between Russian officials and political campaigns, the identities of who leaked information about Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections and the government’s response.

The committee also announced that it has asked government agencies to retain records as part of its investigation.

“The committee is determined to continue and expand its inquiries into these areas, including Russian activities related to the 2016 U.S. elections. On a bipartisan basis, we will fully investigate all the evidence we collect and follow that evidence wherever it leads,” House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes said in a statement Wednesday.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the panel said in the same statement, “We must follow the facts wherever they may lead, leaving no stone unturned, and that must also include both the Russian hacking and dumping of documents as well as any potential collusion between Russia and U.S. citizens.”

House Intelligence members signed off on the agreement Monday evening, setting the boundaries for a high-profile look into the Trump administration’s connections to Russian officials during the campaign.

Members have already said they plan to ask former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to testify as part of their investigation and could bring other top Trump advisers before the panel.

Democrats have called for an independent investigation following reports that Nunes and Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr reached out to reporters regarding Russia on behalf of the White House.