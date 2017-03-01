× Lancaster woman yelling, banging on doors at motel arrested on drug charge

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA – East Lampeter Township Police responded on Monday, February 22, for a disturbance in progress at the Economy Inn on Lincoln Highway East. A female was reportedly going through the hotel yelling and banging on random doors. Arriving officers located Kristy Lee Hotchkiss, 38, of Lancaster.

Hotchkiss exhibited symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was discovered to have multiple active warrants for her arrest. When Hotchkiss was taken into custody she was found to be in possession of suspected crack cocaine and related drug paraphernalia.

Charges of Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Disorderly Conduct will be filed. She is being at the Lancaster County Prison on the active arrest warrants.

Hotchkiss was arrested on similar charges in August 2016 after she created a disturbance at a boarding house in the 2900 block of Lincoln Highway East.