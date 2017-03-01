× Man sentenced up to 11 years in prison for setting fire to collect insurance

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Scott Arthur Evans sentenced Jamat Manzoor to no less than 2 and an half nor more than 11 years in a state correctional institution today. A jury convicted Manzoor of first degree felony Arson and Insurance Fraud in November 2016. Manzoor has been held in the Dauphin County Prison since the verdict.

The case arose out of a April 13, 2014, arson fire at 3507 Elmerton Avenue in Susquehanna Township. A rental property that Manzoor owned. Progress Fire Company Firefighter Matt Hartman suffered burns to his shoulders and one hand while fighting the fire inside the house.

Judge Evans imposed a consecutive term of imprisonment on the insurance fraud count that related to a false claim made to Manzoor’s insurance company. He will not be eligible for parole until August 3, 2019. Judge Evans also ordered Manzoor to pay restitution in the amount of $117,660 to the insurance company and $2,355 to the Susquehanna Township Fireman’s Relief Association. The latter amount related to fire equipment damaged during the blaze. The judge also placed a lien on Manzoor’s corvette and his properties in Dauphin and Schuylkill Counties in an effort to recover the restitution, fines and costs.