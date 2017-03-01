× Man steals cash from roadside farm stand

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – East Lampeter Township Police are on the lookout for the thieft who stole money from the cash box from a roadside farm stand. It happen Tuesday at about 4:10 p.m. at the Countryside Roadside Stand in the 2900 block of Stumptown Road in Leola.

Police say a male suspect asked the clerk for an item that was not at the stand. The clerk went to retrieve the item from the farmhouse. When the clerk returned the male and all the cash were gone.

The thief is described as a white male, between 40-45 years old, thin build, balding with short gray hair, driving a large white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Lampeter Twp Police at (717) 291-4676.