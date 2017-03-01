March begins warm and windy, with afternoon strong to severe thunderstorms possible

MARCH BEGINS WITH A ROAR: An approaching cold front Wednesday could bring quite the roar as March begins. After a few overnight showers, there’s still the chance for some showers for the morning commute from the hours of 6 A.M. to 10 A.M. This is all leftovers from thunderstorms to the west overnight. A few rumbles are possible too, so have the umbrella heading out the door. Readings are quite mild, beginning in the lower to middle 50s. It turns very warm and breezy once skies dry out during the morning, with readings in the 60s to near 70 degrees by the midday hours. Showers and thunderstorms are very likely as the cold front approaches. Strong to severe thunderstorms remain a possibility, with damaging winds and hail the main threat. An organized line of showers and thunderstorms is anticipated to move through from west to east between the hours of 12 P.M. to 4 P.M. After that, the evening should be quiet with a few spot showers. Similar to this past weekend, in the wake of the system, temperatures plummet into Thursday. By morning, temperatures are in the lower to middle 30s. It’s a windy and partly sunny day, with readings in the lower to middle 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Friday is a bit colder, and another wave passes through the region. It could touch off a few rain or snow showers. Temperatures are in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. A gradual warming trend is expected for the weekend as a warm front approaches. Saturday brings a mixture of clouds and sunshine, with still a chill in the air. Temperatures are a little higher, in the lower to middle 40s. There’s plenty of clouds Sunday, and perhaps a few showers. It’s even milder, with temperatures in the middle to upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is warmer, with temperatures pushing the 60 degree mark. Our next system could bring a late day shower, with another cold front arriving Tuesday. Expect readings in the 60s ahead of the front. We’ll also watch for shower chances on Tuesday.

Have a great Wednesday!