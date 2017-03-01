× Middle school student charged with aggravated assault

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — A student at Linglestown Middle School assaulted a staff member during an incident in the school’s office Tuesday morning.

According to Lower Paxton Township Police, they were called to Linglestown Middle School, on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. for an unruly student. The student was sitting in the office, throwing things, trying to hit the staff inside. When police arrived, the student was restrained until they no longer posed a threat to themselves or others. The student was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation and treatment.

The student punched a staff member in the stomach and bit them in the chest. The staff member was not injured, however, the student is being charged with aggravated assault.