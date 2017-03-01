× Pier 1 Imports Recalls Glass Knobs Due to Laceration Hazard

Pier 1 Imports is recalling glass knobs. The glass knobs have been found to break while in use, posing a risk of laceration to users from broken pieces.

About 363,000 units in the U.S. are being recalled along with 41,000 units in Canada. This recall involves Pier 1 Imports glass knobs commonly used with dressers, cabinets and small drawers. The decorative glass knobs have a metal stem affixed to one side and were sold in 26 styles.

So far there have been six reports of incidents including two laceration injuries from a broken glass knob.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled glass knobs and to any Pier 1 Imports store for a full refund or a merchandise credit.

The products were sold at Pier 1 Imports stores nationwide and on their website from August 2010 to February 2016.

Consumers can contact Pier 1 Imports for more information by calling 855-513-5140 or consumers can visit their website at www.pier1.com and click on “Product Notes & Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.