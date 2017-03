CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing Carlisle man.

Brandon Grey, 33, was last seen on February 21. At that time, he was wearing a brown duster jacket and blue jeans.

Grey has missed several appointments and has not had any cell phone activity since February 21. He has also not had any contact with his family during this time.

Anybody that has seen Grey is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.