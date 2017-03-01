× Police seeking identity of man who robbed Ephrata Turkey Hill early Wednesday morning

EPHRATA, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect that robbed a Turkey Hill store early Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the Turkey Hill location in the 3500 block of Rothsville Road around 4:40 a.m. for a reported robbery.

Upon arrival, police discovered that the suspect had fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash and cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a white male with dark hair, and was wearing a dark blue or black hooded sweatshirt with a charcoal gray scarf over his mouth. The suspect did not display a weapon and there were no injuries from the incident.

Police ask that you contact them at 717-738-9265 if you have information into the man’s identity.