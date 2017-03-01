× Police: Two headstones damaged at Churchville Cemetery in Swatara Township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Police are investigating after two headstones were found damaged in a cemetery in Dauphin County over the weekend. Right now, authorities are looking into the possibility that the headstones may have been knocked over accidentally.

It happened sometime between 6 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday at the Churchville Cemetery located along the first block of South Harrisburg Street in Swatara Township.

Police say the damaged headstones were located in a section of the cemetery reserved for Jewish burials.

Anyone with information about the damage is asked to call Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550.