Police warn residents of phone, internet scams that struck in York County

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are warning residents of an over-the-phone scam in which someone took over a victim’s computer to access their bank account.

On Monday, February 27 around 4:45 p.m., police were called to a home on the 1000 block of Crestway Drive for a reported scam.

The victim told police that they received a phone call from an unknown number saying that the victim would get money back from a computer anti-virus program they had purchased.

The caller asked the victim to turn on the computer and log into their bank account and provide the caller with the URL address. At the point, the caller took control of the victim’s computer and tried to convince the victim that his company would not allow him to send out a check smaller than $10,000.00, so he needed a money gram for $9,500.00. At this point, the caller said he would send the victim a check back for $10,000.00.

It was then that the victim realized it was a scam, hung up and called 911.

Police remind residents that the should not send money or give out personal information in response to an unexpected request, whether it comes by text, phone call or an email.

If you are worried that something may be a scam, talk to someone you can trust. Con artists want you to make decisions in a hurry.