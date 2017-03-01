× Senator Toomey’s statement regarding the President’s Address to Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) issued the following statement after the President’s address to a Joint Session of Congress:

“On a number of issues important to Pennsylvanians, President Trump and I agree. We agree that rolling back unnecessary regulations and fixing the horrendously complicated and unfair tax code will help get America’s economy growing again and help workers find well-paying jobs. We both want to protect our communities from violent criminals, including those who are here illegally, and we are both committed to ensuring America maintains a strong military.

“I was heartened tonight to hear President Trump’s commitment to ensuring that poor children trapped in failing public schools should have the same educational opportunities–and the same chance to escape crime and poverty–as middle class and wealthy children.

“After President Obama’s last address to Congress, I said — as I did on many other occasions — that I would be happy to work with him and my Democrat colleagues on areas where we agree. And I did. I sponsored or co-sponsored bipartisan legislation such as the JOBS Act to help small business gain access to capital; a ban on ‘passing the trash’ to protect our children from sexual predators infiltrating the classroom; the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act to fight the scourge of opioids; and legislation to keep guns out of the hands of criminals, terrorists, and the dangerously mentally ill.

“The American people overwhelmingly want the Democrats to take the same approach—to reach across the aisle and look to cooperate with President Trump where possible. There are many issues where a bipartisan Congress and the President can make real progress: reforming the tax code, fixing our schools, improving our broken health care system. I hope my Democrat colleagues will look at each discrete issue, work constructively, and then decide whether or not to support an idea based on its merits. Unfortunately, some of my friends on the other side of the aisle may be hearing a call to promote gridlock. I hope the recent level of obstructionism, meant to prevent the President from even having advice from his own cabinet, does not foretell their approach to legislation.

“None of us will agree with the President all the time. Nevertheless, the country needs lawmakers to resist the call of obstructionism and work with the President, where they can, to tackle the great fiscal, economic, and security challenges of our time.”

SOURCE: Senator Pat Toomey