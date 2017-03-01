Snow and wind heading towards the weekend

TEMPS TURN COLD: Behind today’s cold front, temperatures drop quickly and a lot for Thursday with lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s. Wind chills don’t make it out of the 30s Thursday or upper 20s on Friday. A few snow showers are possible Friday morning with light accumulations up to 1″ in some spots. Most places look to see a coating if anything at this time. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer to time.

WINDS RAMP UP: Wind chills remain cold heading into the weekend with winds staying sustained at 10-15mph and gusts up to 25mph likely both Thursday and Friday. After a break on Saturday, the winds come back with a vengeance on Sunday and Monday under mostly sunny skies.

WARMING WITH SHOWERS: A warming trend starts again on Sunday with highs back into the 50s with a lot of sunshine. Highs reach the 60s again Monday and Tuesday, with shower chances possible late on Monday with a higher chance Tuesday. Then it’s back to cooler temperatures again mid-week with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long