Susquehanna Township resident falls victim to a paving scam

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — A Virginia couple is arrested after scamming a Susquehanna Township resident into “paving” their driveway.

According to police, a couple from Virginia, later identified as Elizabeth and Forrest Grady, told a Susquehanna Township resident they had leftover asphalt from a “local job” and offered to pave their driveway.

The resident agreed to a price of $700.00, however, when the job was done, the cost rose to a whooping $7,800.00, and no leftover asphalt was used. Before the final payment, the Grady’s were picked up by Susquehanna Township Police.

Both Forrest and Elizabeth, were arrested for conspiracy and theft by deception.