EPHRATA, Pa. - With windy weather in the forecast employees at Key Aid Ace Hardware were not taking any chances. They brought in patio furniture, wind chimes and the lids to fire pits to be sure the things were damaged by wind.

An insurance adjuster says Saturday's microburst caused over $3,000 in damages to merchandise and the building. Employees did not want a repeat.

They add now checking the radar is part of their daily routine.