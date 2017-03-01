× W-2 phishing scam expands to schools and other employers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue and the Internal Revenue Service are warning all employers about an email phishing scam that is expanding from the corporate world to public schools and non-profits, Secretary of Revenue Eileen McNulty announced today.

“This large-scale theft can give criminals sensitive financial information about employees that can be used to commit various crimes, including tax identity theft by filing a fraudulent tax return in the name of a victim,” McNulty said.

Here’s how the scam works: Cybercriminals disguise an email to appear as if the message is from an organization executive. The email is sent to payroll or human resources employees, requesting a W-2 form for each employee in the organization.

“We encourage all employers to be on guard and to warn payroll and human resources employees about the scam,” McNulty added.

The scam first appeared last year and, according to the IRS, has expanded this year to more employers, including public schools, chain restaurants, temporary staffing agencies, healthcare and shipping and freight companies.

In a twist, the scammers sometimes follow up with a fake “executive” email to the organization’s payroll or comptroller staff, asking them to wire transfer to a certain account. The IRS reports that some companies have given the cybercriminals both their employees’ confidential tax information from the W-2s and thousands of dollars due to wire transfers.

Steps Employers Can Take If They See the W-2 Scam

Employers victimized by this scam should immediately report the W-2 thefts to both the Department of Revenue and IRS. The agencies will immediately take steps to try to help protect employees against tax-related identity theft.

Additionally, organizations receiving a W-2 scam email should forward it to both the Department of Revenue at RA-RVPITFRAUD@pa.gov and the IRS at phishing@irs.gov and place “W2 Scam” in the subject line.

Employees whose Forms W-2 are stolen should review the recommended actions by the Federal Trade Commission at www.identitytheft.gov or the IRS at www.irs.gov/identitytheft.

Be Safe Online

The W-2 scam is just one of several email phishing or phone scams that try to trick employers and taxpayers into giving out sensitive financial information.

According to the IRS, taxpayers and tax preparers should be leery of using search engines to find technical help with taxes or tax software. Selecting the wrong “tech support” link could lead to a loss of data or an infected computer. Also, software “tech support” will not call users randomly. It is a scam.

Additionally, taxpayers can get help searching for a paid tax professional with the IRS Choosing a Tax Professional lookup tool. Taxpayers can file their Pennsylvania personal income tax return directly with the Department of Revenue using Padirectfile at www.revenue.pa.gov.

Source: The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, Internal Revenue Service