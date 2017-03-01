× Warwick School District bus driver ‘relieved of duties’ during investigation into inappropriate photos

LITITZ, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–A school bus driver for the Warwick School District has been relieved of his duties after a report was made that inappropriate pictures were taken aboard his school bus.

Lititz Borough Police were notified Tuesday that inappropriate images of an adult female were taken on the school bus without the woman’s knowledge. Police say no students were on the bus when the alleged incident occurred.

The unidentified driver has been interviewed and authorities are analyzing possible evidence, according to police reports. So far, investigators say the only inappropriate image that was found is of an adult female who is not related to the school district.

“In an abundance of caution, the investigation will look into whether any students were involved,” according to Lititz Borough Police.

The school district released a statement saying, “Warwick School District is committed to the safety of all children.”

Parents of students on the driver’s roster are being notified by the district. Police say nothing at this point indicates there was any inappropriate physical contact between the driver and students.

The driver is prohibited from being on school property and is not allowed to have any contact with students. Authorities are withholding the identity of the driver, since no criminal charges have been filed at this time.