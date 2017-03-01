WIND ADVISORY overnight tonight

.WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST
THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Wind
Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EST
Thursday.

* WINDS...West 20 to 25 mph with occasional gusts between 45 and
55 mph.

* TIMING...Late this evening through the primary morning commute
hours Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power
  lines. Scattered power outages are expected.