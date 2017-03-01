.WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST THURSDAY... The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Thursday. * WINDS...West 20 to 25 mph with occasional gusts between 45 and 55 mph. * TIMING...Late this evening through the primary morning commute hours Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected.
WIND ADVISORY overnight tonight
-
Winter Storm Warning: Wednesday and Thursday
-
FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY for Monday morning
-
DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR SATURDAY NIGHT
-
Wind gust blows semi on top of police car
-
Deadly storm heads north after battering Southeast with tornadoes
-
-
Freezing Rain Advisory in effect Monday morning
-
Breezy with abundant sunshine for most of the week
-
A wintry mix arrives for the morning drive Thursday
-
Blustery, chilly start to the week with plentiful clouds
-
Sunshine returns to the area along with seasonable temperatures
-
-
Snowstorm expected to pound Northeast
-
Extra layers needed the next few days
-
FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY for Friday Morning