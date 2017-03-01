Woman overdoses in car with 6 year-old in Susquehanna Township, couple charged

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A couple is facing charges after police say they were under the influence of drugs while driving in a vehicle with their 6-year-old daughter in Dauphin County on Monday.

Donald Pratt, 43, of Richards, North Carolina, and his wife, Amanda Pratt, 33, of Berkshire, New York, are each charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to police reports, Donald flagged down police along the 500 block of North Progress Avenue and explained that his wife was having a medical emergency. Investigators say Amanda had overdosed.

Police discovered both Donald and Amanda were under the influence of drugs and had their 6-year-old daughter in the vehicle with them.

Officers searched the car and found drugs and drug paraphernalia.